Monie Love’s Daughter Lacey Freestyles Over Migos Beat! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 23 hours ago
Monie Love‘s daughter, Lacey, was hanging out in the morning show studio. She freestyled over the beat from Migos’ “T-Shirt,” and she was all over it! She switched up her flow and even shouted out Migos– making it very clear that she is ready to get in the studio and work! Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

