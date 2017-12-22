Why Watching Your Kid Graduate High School Is An Emotional Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover‘s youngest child is graduating high school this month! He talks about getting used to his daughter getting older; watching her grow into a young woman who doesn’t want him to drop her off directly in front of school. Ed talks about getting the tissues prepared because he knows he’s going to cry at graduation.

He also talks about why he’s so proud of his daughter, who is headed off to Montclair State University, and has always been a good kid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

