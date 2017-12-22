Why Watching Your Kid Graduate High School Is An Emotional Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover‘s youngest child is graduating high school this month! He talks about getting used to his daughter getting older; watching her grow into a young woman who doesn’t want him to drop her off directly in front of school. Ed talks about getting the tissues prepared because he knows he’s going to cry at graduation.
He also talks about why he’s so proud of his daughter, who is headed off to Montclair State University, and has always been a good kid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Our Favorite Black Families
36 photos Launch gallery
1. The First Family
1 of 36
2. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
2 of 36
3. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant
3 of 36
4. Rev Run and Family
4 of 36
5. Monica, Shannon Brown and Family
5 of 36
6. LL Cool J and Wife
6 of 36
7. Ice Cube and wife Kimberly Jackson
7 of 36
8. Omar and Keisha Epps
8 of 36
9. Magic and Cookie Johnson
9 of 36
10. Tamia and Grant Hill
10 of 36
11. Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta
11 of 36
12. Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance and kids
12 of 36
13. Carmelo and Lala Anthony, son Kiyan
13 of 36
14. Paula Patton and Robin Thicke with son
14 of 36
15. Keyshia Cole, Daniel Gibson, son Daniel Jr.
15 of 36
16. Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and their twins
16 of 36
17. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
17 of 36
18. Eddie and Tag George
18 of 36
19. Spike Lee and Family
19 of 36
20. Alfre Woodard and husband
20 of 36
21. Dr. Dre and wife
21 of 36
22. Will Smith and Family
22 of 36
23. Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and their two new editions Sir Carter & Rumi
23 of 36
25. Viola Davis and husband
25 of 36
26. Laurence Fishburn and wife Gina Torres
26 of 36
27. Ray Allen and wife
27 of 36
28. TJ Holmes and wife
28 of 36
29. Snoop Dogg and Family
29 of 36
30. Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell
30 of 36
31. T.I., Tiny and Family
31 of 36
32. Wanda Sykes and wife
32 of 36
33. Kevin Hart and Family
33 of 36
34. Steph & Ayesha Curry (PR)
34 of 36
35. Lance Gross & Family
35 of 36
36. Serena Williams & Family
36 of 36