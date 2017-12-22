Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show

Why Watching Your Kid Graduate High School Is An Emotional Experience [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 24 hours ago
6 reads

Ed Lover‘s youngest child is graduating high school this month! He talks about getting used to his daughter getting older; watching her grow into a young woman who doesn’t want him to drop her off directly in front of school. Ed talks about getting the tissues prepared because he knows he’s going to cry at graduation.

He also talks about why he’s so proud of his daughter, who is headed off to Montclair State University, and has always been a good kid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ed Lover Doesn’t Understand Why Donkis Doesn’t Have Kids Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Big Boi On Why He Lets His Kids Pick His Singles [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Ed Lover Asks: What Would You Do If Your See Your Kid Getting Jumped By 10 Other Kids? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Our Favorite Black Families

36 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Black Families

Continue reading Our Favorite Black Families

Our Favorite Black Families

Check out some of our favorite Black families big and small!

ed lover

Videos
The Show