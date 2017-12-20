Could Ezekiel Elliott Become The Greatest Running Back Of All Time? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ezekiel Elliott is coming off of a six-game suspension, and is gearing up to make a monumental comeback, according to his dad. Apparently, the Cowboys’ running back has his sights set on becoming “the greatest running back of all time.” Could he?

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

