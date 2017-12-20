Back In The Day This Week
Eerie Details Around The Death Of Ol’ Dirty Bastard [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 5 hours ago
Ol’ Dirty Bastard was one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan. Days before his 36th birthday, on November 13th, 2004, he passed away suddenly when he collapsed  at RZA‘s studio in New York City. His tragic, untimely death was the result of a drug overdose, which was ruled an accident.

There is something eerie about the details int he story of the passing of one of hip-hop’s most vibrant artists. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

