Eerie Details Around The Death Of Ol’ Dirty Bastard [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard was one of the founding members of the Wu-Tang Clan. Days before his 36th birthday, on November 13th, 2004, he passed away suddenly when he collapsed at RZA‘s studio in New York City. His tragic, untimely death was the result of a drug overdose, which was ruled an accident.

Follow @GetUpErica

There is something eerie about the details int he story of the passing of one of hip-hop’s most vibrant artists. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Story Behind ODB’s Drunken Appearance On Yo MTV Raps [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ed Lover Shares A Memory Of Partying With Biggie On His Last Night [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Goodie Mob On Why Artists Are Most Creative At Their Start [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]