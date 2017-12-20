The Grinch’s Rulebook For Christmas Gifts & Grandchildren [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Christmas is right here, already! The day that everybody prepares for whole holiday season is here, which means so is the extended family, preparing the house for gatherings and exchanging gifts. Ed Lover takes a moment to share the things about this joyous season that he can’t stand. He talks about all the family members who expect gifts from folks who don’t have them on their Christmas list.

Plus, he talks about when his grandchildren and nieces and nephews age out of getting Christmas gifts, and have to start buying him gifts! Click the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

