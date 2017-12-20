Russell Simmons’ Accuser Spoke Out About Alleged Rape [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Russell Simmons has been accused of sexual assault, and though he denies the claims, he has removed himself as a public face from his companies and business endeavors. Meanwhile, those who are accusing him are speaking out for the first time.

One woman told her story on Megyn Kelly‘s NBC show, detailing on a moment-to-moment basis what happened. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

