Was Kobe Bryant A Better Player As #8 Or #24? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Los Angeles Lakers retired the jerseys of the legendary Kobe Bryant– both #8 and #24. The monumental ceremony was shared by tons of other basketball legends, including Magic Johnson, Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more.

Kobe gave an inspiring speech, and was supported by the attendance of his wife and children as well.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

