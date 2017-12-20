Why It’s Valid To Tell Family Straight Up When Their Gift Sucks [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For this Certified Top 5, the morning show crew was talking about the worst gifts ever given or received. Ed Lover recalls when his father told him straight up that the Christmas gift he got him that year was just not good. Ed knew it, though, so it’s not like he was surprised.

Years later, when Ed’s daughter gave him a lame gift, he did the same thing. Why? Because he could tell how little thought or meaning went into it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

