Why You Can’t Gift $20 Jewelry Like It’s From Tiffany & Co [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 4 hours ago
On a Certified Top 5 Tuesday, the morning show crew was talking about Christmas gifts. They ask people to reveal the worst gives they’ve ever given or received. Big City immediately had a contribution: a time he gave fake jewelry to his girlfriend, claiming it was from the iconic jewelry brand, Tiffany’s.

Now, if there is one brand out there that you likely can’t imitate for a woman and get away with, it’s probably Tiffany’s. Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious story in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

