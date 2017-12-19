Talmbout Sports
Why Diddy May Not Be Able To Buy The Carolina Panthers [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

The current owner and founder of the Carolina Panthers, Jerry Richardson, announced that he would be selling the team after allegations of sexual assault and use racial slurs against employees became apparent. This prompted Diddy to step up and express his interest, alongside others like Steph Curry and Colin Kaepernick.

But Diddy might have shot himself in the foot by speaking too much on it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

