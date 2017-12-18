Why Flirting & Mingling In Italy Might Be Difficult For American Travelers [EXCLUSIVE]

Donkis just took a vacation in Rome, and he detailed the whole trip from the plane ride and on. After getting completely smacked on complimentary booze on a 9-hour flight, he was rested enough to take on the city! He talked about all the sights they saw, and how they finessed their housing through Airbnb, really making it cost effective to stay there.
Plus he explained why, pretty early on in the trip, he decided that he wouldn’t be making an attempts to mingle with women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Guests On The Ed Lover Show [PHOTOS]
69 photos Launch gallery
1. Andrew Young & Monie Love
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
1 of 69
2. DJ Nabs
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
2 of 69
3. DJ Hurricane
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
3 of 69
4. DJ Hurricane, Monie Love & Ed Lover
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
4 of 69
5. DJ Hurricane
Source:Ed Lover Show
5 of 69
6. The Manns
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
6 of 69
7. Shanti Das
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
7 of 69
8. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
8 of 69
9. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
9 of 69
10.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
10 of 69
11.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
11 of 69
12. Adina Howard
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
12 of 69
13.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
13 of 69
14.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
14 of 69
15. Syleena Johnson
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
15 of 69
16. David Banner
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
16 of 69
17. Syleena Johnson & David Banner
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
17 of 69
18. Syleena Johnson
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
18 of 69
19. David Banner
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
19 of 69
20. Monie Love & Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
20 of 69
21. Trina Braxton & Ed Lover
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
21 of 69
22. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
22 of 69
23.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
23 of 69
24.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
24 of 69
25.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
25 of 69
26.
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
26 of 69
27. Ed Lover & LaTavia Roberson
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
27 of 69
28. DeRay Davis
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
28 of 69
29. Jini Thorton
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
29 of 69
30. Faizon Love
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
30 of 69
31. Lil Duval
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
31 of 69
32. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
32 of 69
33. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
33 of 69
34. Terri J Vaughn
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
34 of 69
35. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
35 of 69
36. Young Dro
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
36 of 69
37. Brian Michael Cox
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
37 of 69
38. Juelz Santana
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
38 of 69
39. Brian Michael Cox
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
39 of 69
40. Jidenna
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
40 of 69
41. Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
41 of 69
42. Jordan Peele
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
42 of 69
43. Ed Lover & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
43 of 69
44. Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
44 of 69
45. Ed Lover & Fat Joe
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
45 of 69
46. Migos Stop By The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
46 of 69
47. Arrested Development On The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
47 of 69
48. Aldis Hodge Jurnee Smollett Bell On The Ed Lover Show
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
48 of 69
49. Jurnee Smollett Bell On The Ed Lover Show
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
49 of 69
50. Willie Moore Jr. On The Ed Lover Show
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
50 of 69
51. Aldis Hodge On The Ed Lover Show
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
51 of 69
52. LeLe Of SWV On The Ed Lover Show With Monie Love
Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
52 of 69
53. Jazze Pha On The Ed Lover Show With Monie Love
Source:StareterCAM / EdLoverShow.com
53 of 69
54. Ed Lover Show Anniversary
Source:edlovershow.com
54 of 69
55. T.I. stops by the Ed Lover Show
Source:Ed Lover Show
55 of 69
56. Migos Meet ED Lover For The First Time
Source:edlovershow.com
56 of 69
57. Monie Love Interviews Arrested Development
Source:edlovershow.com
57 of 69
58. Jasmine Guy
Source:edlovershow.com
58 of 69
59. Jasmine Guy
Source:edlovershow.com
59 of 69
60. CeeLo Green
Source:edlovershow.com
60 of 69
61. Mike Epps on The Ed Lover Show
Source:Ed Lover Show
61 of 69
62. Mike Epps
Source:Ed Lover Show
62 of 69
63. Nick Cannon on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
63 of 69
64. DJ Drama on The Ed Lover Show
Source:Ed Lover Show
64 of 69
65. RL of Next on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
65 of 69
66. Gregory Alan Williams on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
66 of 69
67. Gregory Alan Williams on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
67 of 69
68. Brandon T Jackson on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
68 of 69
69. Brandon T. Jackson on The Ed Lover Show
Source:edlovershow.com
69 of 69