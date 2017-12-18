Why Flirting & Mingling In Italy Might Be Difficult For American Travelers [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donkis just took a vacation in Rome, and he detailed the whole trip from the plane ride and on. After getting completely smacked on complimentary booze on a 9-hour flight, he was rested enough to take on the city! He talked about all the sights they saw, and how they finessed their housing through Airbnb, really making it cost effective to stay there.

Plus he explained why, pretty early on in the trip, he decided that he wouldn’t be making an attempts to mingle with women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

