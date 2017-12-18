George Zimmerman Threatened Jay-Z & Snoop Dogg Clapped Back [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Free murderer George Zimmerman is pretty salty about the documentary Jay-Z has in the works about Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman claims the film’s producers paid unexpected visits to the homes of his family members, calling such visits harassment. He then had the audacity to threaten physical harm to Jay-Z. Most of the internet responded by hoping he would try it, so he would finally get what he deserves.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg responded more directly to Zimmerman. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

