Why Black Thought’s 10-Minute Freestyle Was Monumental For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the weekend, legendary MC and member of The Roots, Black Thought, went on Funk Master Flex‘s radio show and did an incredible freestyle that lasted over ten minutes. It was a glorious moment for hip-hop, because freestyling is an essential, fundamental element of the art of rap.

However, Black Thought’s name trending on Twitter stirred up protest from users who are ignorant of hip-hop culture and its prominent names. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

