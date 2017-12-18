Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show

Why Black Thought’s 10-Minute Freestyle Was Monumental For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 19 hours ago
3 reads

Over the weekend, legendary MC and member of The Roots, Black Thought, went on Funk Master Flex‘s radio show and did an incredible freestyle that lasted over ten minutes. It was a glorious moment for hip-hop, because freestyling is an essential, fundamental element of the art of rap.

However, Black Thought’s name trending on Twitter stirred up protest from users who are ignorant of hip-hop culture and its prominent names. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Donald Glover Inspires Monie Love To Do A “Bad & Boujee” Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Keith Olbermann’s Praise Of Eminem’s Freestyle Pissed Hip-Hop Fans Off [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover On The Time KRS-One Pulled Him Onstage To Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

Continue reading Why Black Thought’s 10-Minute Freestyle Was Monumental For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE]

16 Rare Photos Of The Greatest Hip-Hop Acts Of The ’90s

black thought , the roots

Videos
The Show