Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Welcome Their Baby [PHOTO]

Looks like congratulations is in order for Cyn Santana and Joe Budden. Months ago the happy couple announced they were going to have a baby on social media. According to VH1, the couple made a special announcement that their baby boy was born.
Budden even went on social media last night as him and Santana waited in the hospital. The two shared laughs and smiles the entire time. We are so happy for Cyn Santana and Joe Budden, congratulations and enjoy your bundle of joy!
