Monie Love Gets A Surprise While Honoring Jam Master Jay [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Monie Love was focused on honoring the life and legacy of Jam Master Jay when she was blindsided by her own awesomeness! Donkis stopped her in tracks when he revealed, on the anniversary of her first album released, that the “Ed Lover Show” would be honoring one of its own hip-hop legends. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

