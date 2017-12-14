What’s The Smartest Thing For Omarosa To Do Now? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week Omarosa‘s schtick as a White House staffer (whose daily duties went unspecified) came to an end. White House sources have told news outlets that she was fired, and, after an argument, escorted off the premises. She denies such reports, instead saying it was her decision to resign.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Either way, this concludes Omarosa’s latest scheme. So what should she do next? According to Jah, laying low is probably the best decision. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Angela Rye’s Response To Omarosa Getting Fired Is The Best Thing Live TV Has Ever Seen [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: George Lopez Talks About Teasing Donald Trump On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Flo Rida Should Perform At Donald Trump’s Inauguration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]