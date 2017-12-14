Angela Rye’s Response To Omarosa Getting Fired Is The Best Thing Live TV Has Ever Seen [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Omarosa was reportedly fired from her position at the White House this week- though she denies those reports. Further reports also state that, not only did Omarosa leave involuntarily, but she went kicking and screaming. Needless to say, most black folk weren’t exactly feeling bad for Omarosa being forced to take her leave from a position that reinforced her tendency to align with just about anything anti-black.

The most notable response, however, probably came from CNN correspondent Angela Rye, who responded live on the air exactly the way most of us really want to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

