Angela Rye’s Response To Omarosa Getting Fired Is The Best Thing Live TV Has Ever Seen [EXCLUSIVE]

Omarosa was reportedly fired from her position at the White House this week- though she denies those reports. Further reports also state that, not only did Omarosa leave involuntarily, but she went kicking and screaming. Needless to say, most black folk weren’t exactly feeling bad for Omarosa being forced to take her leave from a position that reinforced her tendency to align with just about anything anti-black.
The most notable response, however, probably came from CNN correspondent Angela Rye, who responded live on the air exactly the way most of us really want to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Famous, Black, & Republican
1. Donnie Mcclurkin is a registered Republican. (PR)
2. Condoleeza Rice is a registered Republican
3. Colin Powell served as U.S. Secretary of State under President George W. Bush
4. Stacey Dash supports Mitt Romney
5. Zora Neale Hurston was a supporter of the Republican Party for much of her life
6. 50 Cent is a registered Republican. (PR)
7. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a registered Republican.
8. “Divorce Court” judge, Lynn Toler, is black and Republican.
9. Jimmie “JJ” Walker is a registered Republican. (PR)
10. Sheryl Underwood is a registered Republican. (PR)
11. Don King is a registered Republican. (PR)
12. Karl Malone is a registered Republican. (PR)
13. Bishop T.D. Jakes is a registered Republican. (AP)
14. Joseph C. Phillips is a registered Republican.
15. Wilt Chamberlain is a registered Republican. (AP)
16. Greg Anthony supports Mitt Romney.
17. Omarosa Manigault serves under the Trump Administration
18. Tony Dungy
19. Mike Tyson
20. Shaquille O’Neal
21. Charles Barkley
22. Joseph C. Phillips
