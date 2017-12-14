Is Russell Simmons’ Career Over? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Russell Simmons‘ name was tossed into the pile of powerful men in Hollywood who have been publicly accused of sexual harassment, assault, or rape. The accusation against him, however, has now escalated from misconduct to full on rape, from not one, but three different women.

