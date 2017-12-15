DJ Premiere & Pete Rock Will Help Produce De La Soul’s New Album [VIDEO]

During an interview with Rap Radar, according to The Source, legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier talked about his time with Biggie Smalls. He also told stories about going in crates and exchanging stories with Guru. DJ Premier was also excited to talk about working with Pete Rock to produce De La Soul’s new album.

He said, “Me and Pete Rock are supposed to be doing De La Soul’s next album. Just the two of us.” In 2014, De La Soul talked about a new album, but there was no release date. Dave of Native Tongues was even trying to collect beats. He said, “Right now we’re just accumulating beats. The guys have been sending us beats. No real idea of what the theme is gonna be, the theme behind the title, what that’s gonna be, if it’s gonna be skits, if it’s gonna be songs, remakes, whatever it is. Right now we’ve just been accumulating beats and waiting for Premier to handle some stuff as well. So it’s still in its early stages, but we actually plan on recording through the month of September for it, so we’re getting on it.”

The album has been teased by DJ Preem and fans should be pretty excited about this. Premier in the future wants to work with several other artist such as DMX, Ghostface, Jill Scott and more. In the podcast he also spoke about working with Redman for his upcoming album “Muddy Waters 2.”

