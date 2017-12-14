Certified Top 5
Home > Certified Top 5

Top 5 Singers You Thought Were Going To Blow Up But Didn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads

Over the years, R&B has delivered countless classic hits, that live on far beyond their weeks on the Billboard charts. But the singers of those hits don’t always end up being so timeless.  While some artists stick, others eventually fade away into yesteryear, much to the surprise of fans who gravitate to them and fully expect them to have long, successful and transformative careers.

Sadly, it doesn’t always go down like that. Who are some of the singers you didn’t expect to fade away? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Top 5 Horror Movies [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 5 People Who Will Not Be Getting Matt Lauer’s Job On “Today Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Top 5 TV Theme Songs Of All Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Part II:

Part III:

Backup Singers Who Made it Big

7 photos Launch gallery

Backup Singers Who Made it Big

Continue reading Top 5 Singers You Thought Were Going To Blow Up But Didn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

Backup Singers Who Made it Big

We’re taking a look at the celebrities who made it big after starting off as backup singers.

Videos
The Show