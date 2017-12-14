Why LaVar Ball Decided To Move His Youngest Sons To Lithuania [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After a shoplifting scandal in China and a subsequent indefinite suspension on his UCLA team back here in the states, LiAngelo Ball was pulled out of college by his father, LaVar. The decision was already controversial enough, as it certainly doesn’t show any regard for consequences of LiAngelo’s actions in China, or his education here in the states.

Now, LaVar has taken it even further, by signing both of his young sons to play basketball in Lithuania. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

