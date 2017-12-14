Details About The Attempted Terror Attack In New York City [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Earlier this week, a 27-year-old former cab driver and electrician attempted to set off a homemade bomb, in one of New York City’s busiest transportation hubs during the height of Monday morning rush hour. Luckily, the device he was trying to use didn’t work properly. Now, more information about the man and his motive is being released. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

