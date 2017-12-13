How “Feminism” Became The Most Looked Up Word [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In today’s Early Morning Evening News the team talked about Doug Jones big win in Alabama. There hasn’t been a Democrat in the Senate seat in nearly 25 years. “Feminism” is the most looked up word of the year.

It has increased since the Women’s March in D.C. In the news they also talk about Jada Pinkett Smith speaking out about Tiffany Haddish and “Girls Trip” not being nominated for the Golden Globes. Ed Lover believed that they should stop looking for others to validate their talent.

