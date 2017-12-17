Did Jim Jones & Chrissy Lampkin Secretly Get Married?

Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin have been together for a very long time. According to Rolling Out, the “Love and Hip Hop” couple secretly got married. Reports are stating that the two jumped the broom this past summer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

One report said, “According to the insider, the two held and intimate, small, private ceremony to exchange their vows over the summer. They specifically wanted to keep this whole affair private.” After Cardi B and Offset got engaged, Lampkin and Jones were clowned for not getting married on social media.

Lampkin waited for quite some time for Jones to propose and decided to take matters in her own hands. She asked Jones to marry her, but the couple never officially tied the knot. Do you think Chrissy Lampkin and Jim Jones secretly got married?

The Latest:

RELATED: Why Fans Came For Jim Jones & Chrissy After Cardi B & Offset’s Engagement

RELATED: Tamika Scott’s Daughter Gets Married To Middle School Sweetheart In Gorgeous Wedding [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Husband’s Smooth Wedding Choreography Has All The Women Swooning [VIDEO]