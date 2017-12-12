3 Former NFL Players Join The Disgraced Ranks Of Alleged Sexual Assaulters [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The entertainment industry’s purge of sexual predators is still going strong. One woman has called out three NFL players for sexually assaulting her; Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor. A former NFL employee, Jami Cantor, has gone public with her accounts of sexual harassment at the hands of these men.

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

In the case of Marshall Faulk, according to Jaime, he went so far as to pull his genitals out in front of her, and push up her against the wall, demanding oral sex. What kind of human being is comfortable exhibiting this behavior? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

RELATED: Why Sexual Assault Allegations Against Matt Lauer Must Be Real [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Russell Simmons Is The Latest Accused of Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Sexual Assault Victims Stay Silent Even After “Making It” [EXCLUSIVE]