Is Beyonce The Only Beyonce Who Can Profit Off The Name “Beyonce?” [EXCLUSIVE]

The owner of a Brooklyn brewery company is a huge Beyonce fan, so she began making a beer called Bïeryoncé, complete with that legendary pink writing on the black background. Well, Beyonce caught wind of it and immediately shut that down.

Of course, you can’t just up and make money off of Beyonce’s name without consulting her. But do the circumstances change if you or your child’s name is Beyonce? Or is Beyonce Knowles-Carter the only Beyonce who can make money of off that name? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

