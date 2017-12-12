Why Chris Bosh & His Mother’s Relationship Is Strained [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Chris Bosh‘s mother, Frieda, was suspected of drug trafficking after police conducted a raid on the house she lives in, which is owned by her son. Frieda says people she rented the house out to are responsible for the drug trafficking, and that she even has to rent the house in the first place in order to pay for it.

She says her relationship with her Chris has deteriorated, and he’s actually trying to evict her. It’s not uncommon for these rich athletes to have strained relationships with their parents- why is that? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

