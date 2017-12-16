Rappers You Thought Would Blow Up But Didn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

When Hip-Hop brings amazing rappers to the forefront that we connect to, we root for them. But sometimes, they don’t end up becoming what we thought they would. Ed Lover talks about how much he loved Amil, who was backed by Jay-Z. Jay-Z was writing her rhymes for her, so she really could have built a substantial career. But after a couple features on some hits, she was never heard from again.
They also bring up Lloyd Banks, whose lyricism stood out from his fellow G-Unit members, and the whole Houston movement of folks like Mikes Jones, Chamillionaire, and Paul Wall. Click on the audio player above, and the second part below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Part II:
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
1. Alicia Keys was smokin’ hot in the 2006 movie ‘Smokin’ Aces’ and ‘Empire’.
2. jJill Scott made her acting debut in the fourth season of ‘Girlfriends’
3. 50 Cent lost up to 54 pounds in order to accurately portray his emaciated character in the film All Things Fall Apart.
4. Snoop Dogg has become an enduring fixture on the big screen as well as the small screen,
5. Mos Def starred in Monster’s Ball, 16 Blocks, The Italian Job,The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Be Kind Rewind and more.
6. LL Cool J has been in several movies and co-stars on a popular television series NCIS Los Angeles.
7. T.I. had a supporting role in American Gangster and was one of the lead characters in Takers.
8. DMX has parlayed his rough, rugged, and raw presence in to several movies.
9. Common
10. Andre 3000 has made numerous guest appearances on television. He scored the lead role in the Jimi Hendrix biopic.
11. Eminem turned to acting in the movie 8 Mile which was loosely based on his life.
12. Beyonce made her acting debut in MTV’s ‘Hip Hopera: Carmen’
13. We watched Will Smith grow up on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
14. Jennifer Hudson got an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in her very first role.
15. Ice Cube hit it big with his first major motion picture role in Boyz n the Hood.
16. Queen Latifah made her venture into acting with a role in ‘Jungle Fever’
17. Sean “Diddy’ Combs starred in ‘A Rasin In The Sun’
18. Tupac Shakur starred in ‘Juice’ & ‘Poetic Justice’
19. We all remember Drake from the show ‘Degrassi’
20. Bow Wow starred in ‘Bounce’, ‘Lottery Ticket’, & ‘The Fast & The Furious : Tokyo Drift’
21. Method Man had winning roles in HBO’s ‘The Wire’, the films ‘How High’ & ‘Red Tail’
22. Nicki Minaj starred in ‘Barber Shop: The Next Cut’ as Draya
