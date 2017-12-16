Rappers You Thought Would Blow Up But Didn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Hip-Hop brings amazing rappers to the forefront that we connect to, we root for them. But sometimes, they don’t end up becoming what we thought they would. Ed Lover talks about how much he loved Amil, who was backed by Jay-Z. Jay-Z was writing her rhymes for her, so she really could have built a substantial career. But after a couple features on some hits, she was never heard from again.

They also bring up Lloyd Banks, whose lyricism stood out from his fellow G-Unit members, and the whole Houston movement of folks like Mikes Jones, Chamillionaire, and Paul Wall. Click on the audio player above, and the second part below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Part II:

