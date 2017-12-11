Why The Giants Lost To The Cowboys [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys over the weekend, even though halfway through the game they managed to be tied up. How they managed to lose when they had all the chance in the world to win this game is simple: they’re just a bad team. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

