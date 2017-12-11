How To Be A Good Grandparent [EXCLUSIVE]

Monie Love is out of the “Ed Lover Show” studio because she is waiting to meet her first grandchild! Ed Lover goes back to the delivery of his first grandchild, and started speaking on the role of a grandparent in a child’s life. Often, grandparents are expected to spoil their grandchildren; let them stay up later, eat more candy, and get away with more stuff in general than when they are with their parents.
Ed Lover won’t have any of that, however. He explains that he makes sure his grandkids abide by the same rules in his house that they do in their parents’ house. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Glamorous Celebrity Grandmothers
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Kris Jenner


2. Tamela Mann has five grandchildren!


3. Chaka Khan definitely ranks as a glamorous grandmother. She has a 10-year-old granddaughter, Daija Jade Holland.


4. NeNe Leakes is the proud grandmother of Bri’asia Bryant.


5. Glam fashionista Tina Knowles has two grandchildren, Daniel aka Juelz and Blue Ivy.


6. First Grandmother Marian Robinson – gotta be glamorous living in the White House. She has five grandchildren.


7. Sexy Swedish singer Neneh Cherry has been a grandmother since 2004. She has a grandson.


8. Gotta give a shout-out to Katherine Jackson – Gran of the Year. According to Wikipedia, she has around 27 grandchildren.


9. Music icon Tina Turner has two grandchildren, a grandson and a granddaughter. (PR Photos)


10. Diana Ross makes our list of glamorous grandmas. (Photo: Retna)

