How To Be A Good Grandparent [EXCLUSIVE]

Monie Love is out of the “Ed Lover Show” studio because she is waiting to meet her first grandchild! Ed Lover goes back to the delivery of his first grandchild, and started speaking on the role of a grandparent in a child’s life. Often, grandparents are expected to spoil their grandchildren; let them stay up later, eat more candy, and get away with more stuff in general than when they are with their parents.

Ed Lover won’t have any of that, however. He explains that he makes sure his grandkids abide by the same rules in his house that they do in their parents’ house. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

