Has Matt Lauer Fathered Children Outside Of His Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Matt Lauer was abruptly tossed from his 20-year gig at “The Today Show” after a sexual assault complaint was filed against him at NBC. After the complaint was treated so seriously- and came with compelling evidence -more information about Matt Lauer’s predatory tendancies over the last few years at NBC came to light, and it’s still coming.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The latest accusation comes from an anonymous NBC informant, who claims that Lauer allegedly had two kids outside of his marriage, in addition to the three he has with his current wife. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gerald Kelly’s Amazing Impersonation of Funkmaster Flex Reporting On Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why Matt Lauer’s Formal Statement Of Apology Isn’t Going To Cut It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 5 People Who Will Not Be Getting Matt Lauer’s Job On “Today Show” [EXCLUSIVE]