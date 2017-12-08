Roger Goodell’s Contract Extended, But Will He Get His Jet? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Roger Goodell‘s controversial (and Jerry-Jones-opposed) contract extension was officially approved. The 5-year extension grants Goodell almost $40 million a year, and not everybody’s happy about it. But what’s not apparent is whether or not he scored that lifetime private jet he was asking for. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

