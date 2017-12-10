What Are Hip-Hop’s Standard Christmas Songs? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

After Thanksgiving, it’s time to put those feel-good Christmas classics on blast in throughout the house. But that doesn’t just mean Donnie Hathaway– hip-hop has been contributing to years to America’s canon of popular Christmas songs. The “Ed Lover Show” was going through the ones that have become standards, like RUN DMC‘s “Christmas In Hollis.”

As they compiled a list, Big City made a suggestion that got him kicked out of the studio. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

