What Are Hip-Hop’s Standard Christmas Songs? [EXCLUSIVE]

After Thanksgiving, it’s time to put those feel-good Christmas classics on blast in throughout the house. But that doesn’t just mean Donnie Hathaway– hip-hop has been contributing to years to America’s canon of popular Christmas songs. The “Ed Lover Show” was going through the ones that have become standards, like RUN DMC‘s “Christmas In Hollis.”
As they compiled a list, Big City made a suggestion that got him kicked out of the studio. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Breaking Down Hip-Hop’s Shifts & Why Today’s Rap Shouldn’t Be Vilified [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Keith Olbermann’s Praise Of Eminem’s Freestyle Pissed Hip-Hop Fans Off [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How RZA Revolutionized The Way Hip-Hop Does Business [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out How Your Favorite Hip-Pop Celebs Spent Their 2015 Christmas
21 photos Launch gallery
1. Enjoying this Christmas with my family @domaniharris1 @_beautifulrose & @itskelsiee #HarrisChristmas2015
Source:Instagram
1 of 21
2. My Immediate family…where it started frm only missing my Great, late dad! I couldn’t ask for a better family then these 3! My big sister @michellerich46 my Rock Lady Di @diannecottlepope & my big brother Reddy Redd! There ain’t a Christmas for me without them! 👑😍👩👩👧👦 #Christmas2015🎅🏽💘
Source:Instagram
2 of 21
3. Rockos absolute favorite thing today was his studio equipment… He only came out to ride his bike for a minute … #MusicalKid #MPCTouch #MPKMini #RazorBike #Thankful #Grateful
Source:Instagram
3 of 21
4. 🎅🏼
Source:Instagram
4 of 21
5. Princess P
Source:Instagram
5 of 21
6. Major side eye 👀
Source:Instagram
6 of 21
7. I’m Norths first makeup client 💋
Source:Instagram
7 of 21
8. Merry Christmas 🎄 Mase x KoKo
Source:Instagram
8 of 21
9. Merry Christmas everyone! Santa is here!!!
Source:Instagram
9 of 21
10. Saylor’s first Christmas! #MerryChristmas #ChristmasJammiesOnPoint 🎄
Source:Instagram
10 of 21
11. A good father always takes the fat angle. Merry Christmas
Source:Instagram
11 of 21
12. Always making me cry happy tears and catching me off guard with his beautiful words 😍🌹 #Repost @rogermathewsnj with @repostapp.・・・Had an amazing day with Jennis family celebrating this blessed day. So grateful for what life has brought my way, whether by choices, luck or fate. We are back at our quiet little hotel room and Daddy half fell asleep on the couch only to walk into the bed room to see this. Funny how moments like this strike you with a sense of realism about how lucky you are. I say luck cause that’s what it is to some degree. We have all been in positions where a bad choice could have had life altering consequences and we all know people, good people who made a snap decision to do something their subconscious told them not to with dire consequences. Whether it be getting behind the wheel when you shouldn’t or telling your self back flipping off a train trestle into the river is a good idea or a million different scenarios that can rob you of time. I guess my point is I have made some reckless choices in my life but none have cost me my life or a guilty conscious that would rob me from living and when I walk into a room and see this I say to myself how lucky are you to have made it this far and now have these two amazing girls who love you and a little man on the way. Life is but a blink of the eye. Count your blessings everyone and happy holidays.
Source:Instagram
12 of 21
13. Merry Christmas everyone 🙋🏽🎅🏽🙋🏽🎅🏽 @rogermathewsnj Love, the Mathews 😍
Source:Instagram
13 of 21
14. Best Santa ever! #kissesfromthebeckhams X vb 🙏🏼💫 @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham X
Source:Instagram
14 of 21
15. Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckhams!!we love u!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham x vb 💫🌟🙏🏼
Source:Instagram
15 of 21
16. Bash and His Daddy 😍 #MerryChristmas
Source:Instagram
16 of 21
17. 😉 From our #ModernFamily to your #WhateverKindaFamilyIsYourKindaFamily we send you much love and blessings on this Christmas Eve ❤️🙏 #ExMas #HolidayFun #SantasComing
Source:Instagram
17 of 21
18. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!
Source:Instagram
18 of 21
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 21
20. This life… Truly the GREATEST gift ever. Hoping you are spending time with the ones you cherish and remembering that we are ALL family. Sending love from ours to yours. Merry Christmas, everyone!! –J and J and S
Source:Instagram
20 of 21
21. 🌲❤️🌲❤️🌲
Source:Instagram
21 of 21