Could Burglary Of R. Kelly’s Home Reveal More “Sex Cult” Info? [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of Care Or Don’t Care, Ed Lover and the morning show crew cycle through some of the day’s most important stories. “Get Out” creator Jordan Peele announces his rebooting of the “Twilight Zone” series, new music is on the way from Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z has supposedly ended his feud with Kanye West from the stage in Chicago.

Tomi Lahren had something to say about Beyonce‘s presentation of a legacy award to Colin Kaepernick. Plus, R. Kelly‘s Atlanta homes were burglarized, according to a maid who made a shocking discovery when she came in to clean. Does this mean we’re about to find out a lot more inside information in regards to R. Kelly’s alleged “harem”? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

