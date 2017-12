Patti LaBelle Reveals Why Luther Vandross Didn’t Come Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Patti LaBelle has been making headlines lately and it’s not for her famous pie. On “Watch What Happens Live,” LaBelle talked about why Luther Vandross never came out. She mentioned he didn’t want to disappoint people and his mother.

His songs attracted a lot of women and during that time people didn’t come out as much about their sexuality. They also spoke about the beef between Quavo and Joe Buddens. Diss records have been released and fans can’t wait to see where this goes.

