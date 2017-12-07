How Peter Gunz Getting Molested As A Child Affected Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everyday more people are coming forward to talk about how they were sexually assaulted as a child or adult. Recently rapper and reality television star, Peter Gunz came forward to share his story about being molested as a child. The star even mentioned it affected him and his relationships with women as well as his children.

Ed Lover spoke about how the punishment for crimes like this isn’t enough and more should be done to the people that molest and rape people. He even spoke about Nicki Minaj and how she isn’t speaking about her brother that was recently sentenced for raping a young girl. On the show they mentioned that she needs to say something about it because staying silent doesn’t help.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

