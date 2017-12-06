Why LaVar Ball’s Decision To Pull LiAngelo Out Of UCLA Is Misguided [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LiAngelo Ball escaped Chinese jail after shoplifting while the team was away in Hong Kong. Upon their return to the United States, LiAngelo and the two teammates who also shoplifted were suspended indefinitely. Shortly after that news was apparent, infamous sports dad LaVar Ball decided to pull his son from UCLA.

LaVar stands behind his fatherly decision, but what could can come from a parent helping his kid escape the fair repercussions of his actions? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

