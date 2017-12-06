Why It’s Messed Up For Jamie Foxx To Date Katie Holmes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The “Ed Lover Show” crew revisits a fun favorite game, “Care Or Don’t Care.” They read the trending news stories for the day, and reveals whether or not they care about it. Trey Songz is being sued, Eminem has revealed his tracklist for his new album, Rick Ross is debuting a line of hair and beard products, and more!

Plus, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are dating (and have been for some time), but according to Ed, it’s a totally violation of the bro code for Jamie to do that. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

