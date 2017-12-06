Why LiAngelo Ball Absolutely Deserved To Be Benched For A Season At UCLA [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

LaVar Ball is the outspoken father of the young Ball brothers, who are currently working to make a name for themselves in basketball. His middle child, LiAngelo, used to be a student at UCLA- but his father has reportedly withdrawn him. After LiAngelo was caught shoplifting during the team’s trip to China, UCLA suspended him indefinitely.

Rather than wait out the duration of LiAngelo’s punishment, LaVar couldn’t be bothered and withdrew him from the school to get him back to playing ball right away. But here’s the thing- LiAngelo totally deserved that punishment. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

