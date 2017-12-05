Listen To Billy Bush’s Clapback To Trump Over Access Hollywood Tapes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the first time since Trump became president, Billy Bush sat down for an interview, and got candid about those infamous Access Hollywood tapes. In the audio, Trump talks about sexually assaulting women openly, as Billy Bush giggles in the background. As you might remember, Billy got fired from the “Today Show,” and Trump became president.

Now, Trump is trying to say that isn’t his voice on the tapes- but Billy Bush isn’t letting him get away with it. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

