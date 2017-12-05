Why Is Judge Genece Brinkley Still Presiding Over Meek Mill’s Case? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meek Mill is still in jail serving out a 2-4 year prison sentence his judge slapped on him, even though his probation officer advised that jail time wasn’t necessary. She also granted Meek a bail hearing a couple of weeks ago, only to then turn around and tell Meek’s lawyer that he’s a flight risk and a danger to society. How is Meek Mill, the guy who lost his beef with Drake, a danger to society?!

Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating whether this judge has an unhealthy relationship to Meek and his case. Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says Brinkley is “infatuated” with Meek Mill. If her very ability to fairly preside over Meek’s case is in question, should she still be doing that? Click on the audio player to hear more from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

