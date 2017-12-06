Master P Looking For Unknown Talent For “I Got The Hook Up” Sequel

In 1998 a lot of people flocked to the movie theaters to check out Master P’s “I Got The Hook Up.” The film helped launched some peoples careers and bring laughter to audiences everywhere. According to The Source, he is now looking for unknown talent to make a sequel.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Romeo, his son is expected to star in the movie and Master P will also have a role. He went on Instagram to announce he was looking for people to play certain parts and fans are ready to take on this opportunity. P is also looking for talented people on social media to join the cast.

P has also changed the distributor of the movie because the first one was released by Bob Weinstein’s company. There is no mention on when the possible release date will be, but we wish him the best of luck. Will you go see the “I Got The Hook Up” sequel?

RELATED: Master P Wants To Join Forces With Colin Kaepernick To Start Their Own League [VIDEO]

RELATED: Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge [VIDEO]

RELATED: Master P Hires Lisa Leslie To Be The Head Coach Of The New Orleans Gators