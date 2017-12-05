How Karrueche Tran Got Candid With Surprising Details About Sexuality [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During a recent interview, Karrueche Tran got candid about her sexuality. She revealed that, although she generally prefers dating men, she is open to the possibility of dating a woman… again!

Contrary to Ed Lover‘s beliefs, Karrueche is killing the game in her own right. In addition to her role on the show, “Claws,” she does indeed have an Emmy as a producer, not an actor, for her digital series, “The Bay.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

