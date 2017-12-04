Teams Are All Set For College Football Playoffs [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alabama’s Roll Tide is playing in the college playoffs, much to Ed Lover‘s delight. After Crimson Tide only lost one game this season, they’ll be able to fight to get to the championships. Click on the audio player to hear more from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

