Teams Are All Set For College Football Playoffs [EXCLUSIVE]

Teams Are All Set For College Football Playoffs

Ed Lover Show

Posted 5 hours ago
Alabama’s Roll Tide is playing in the college playoffs, much to Ed Lover‘s delight. After Crimson Tide only lost one game this season, they’ll be able to fight to get to the championships. Click on the audio player to hear more from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

