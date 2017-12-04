Top 5 Horror Movies [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Certified Top 5 Tuesday, the morning show crew was looking at their favorite horror movies of all time. Listeners called up and shared all their favorites, but then Ed Lover took it all the way back to the classics that might have slipped from the memory of even the biggest horror movie buffs! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Certified Top 5 on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

