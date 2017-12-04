Billy Bush Isn’t Letting Trump Get Away With Another Lie [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A little while back, leaked audio revealed that Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic talking to Billy Bush about women. He openly admitted to sexual assaulting women in the audio, which lead to the firing of Billy Bush from The Today Show.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Trump first brushed it off as “locker room talk,” but has recently been trying to cast doubt over the idea that it’s his voice on the tape. Well, Billy Bush isn’t going to let that happen. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: #BillyBushMadeMeDoIt… [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dick Gregory On Election 2016: “Hillary & Trump Are Cousins” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Trump Caught Bragging On Tape About Groping Women [VIDEO]

RELATED: Now Chrisette Michele Is Saying She Regrets Singing At Donald Trump’s Inauguration [EXCLUSIVE]