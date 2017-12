How Tyrese’s Image Could Be Tarnished [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tyrese talked to “The Ed Lover Show” this morning about the incidents that happened over the last couple of months. He explained that all he ever wanted was to see his daughter and fight for her in court. Tyrese mentioned that for the last ten years his ex-wife has said many bad things about him.

He also said it has raised questions and made him lose certain movies, shows and other things within his career. Tyrese doesn’t think its right that he’s thrown under the bus and is upset about the amount of money he lost as well as how his name has been tarnished. Tyrese wants to help other fathers going through similar issues and will be donating money from his t-shirt line to help pay for attorney fees.

