Tyrese Speaks On Where His Friendship Stands With The Rock [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese went through a traumatic couple of months and is talking about everything that happened on “The Ed Lover Show.” The R&B singer explains that he was on medication, he calls “re-re” and it made him do things he didn’t want. He recalls the conversation he had with Jada Pinkett-Smith and while she was possibly going to help Tyrese he spoke about it before that happened.

Tyrese explains he was never broke he just needed to keep afloat and because the movie was being pushed back he needed help with finances. He was happy that the medicine didn’t make him want to harm other or himself. Tyrese mentioned that he never had suicidal thoughts, but it was a hard time for him. As for his relationship with The Rock he apologized publicaly, but that’s all he could do.

