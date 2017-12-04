What Led To Tyrese’s Breakdown? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tyrese went on “The Ed Lover Show” to talk about everything that happened over the past couple of months. The R&B singer talked about how he was accused of abusing his daughter and how he woke up to a restraining order from his ex-wife. For 87 days Tyrese wasn’t allowed to see his daughter, Facetime with her or call her.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

During this time his team thought he needed something to stabilize him and he began taking a pill they called “re-re” to help him deal with things. Tyrese mentioned that this medication made him be someone he had never seen before. He even spoke out about how it made him say things that weren’t true.

Tyrese also spoke out about the good fathers out there that are fully committed, but don’t get the credit they deserve. After going through court and getting back his visitation he flushed the pills down the toilet. He feels alive again now that his daughter is back in his life.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Would Tyrese Lie About Receiving Money From Will And Jada? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Emotions Are Valid, Even Though His Social Media Madness Isn’t [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: What The Real Deal Is Behind Tyrese & The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Beef [EXCLUSIVE]