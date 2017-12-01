What Carmelo Anthony Had To Say About OKC’s Struggle [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Carmelo Anthony is speaking out after Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the last three games, putting them in a bit of slump when it comes to the championships.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

